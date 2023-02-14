Kelly Cutrone loves her “signature look” when working at Paris Fashion Week.

The ex ‘The Hills’ star advises it keeping it practical and chic sartorial-wise at the bi-annual festival of style in the City of Lights, which she grew a reputation for on the 00s MTV reality television series starring Lauren Conrad, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge and Heidi Montag,

The 57-year-old public relations maverick told Interview magazine: “Yay. First of all, let’s find somebody who speaks fluent French to write your requests. That would be so chic. Also, do not bring any stiletto shoes because almost all the streets are cobblestone and the fashion parties run late.My signature look of black leggings, oversized clothing and flats is great because you can go anywhere and then you don’t have to worry about your heels getting stuck in those stones. And make sure you have a driver.”

Kelly still believes in the power of fashion editors and believe influencers - who have taken a lot of their industry sway away - are “an end game”.

She said: “The editors, because at least they’re interested in the topic that they’re writing about. A lot of the influencers are doing things in a super fly-by-night way, and there’s more to the fashion business than how many followers you have on Instagram. Louis Vuitton doesn’t wake up saying, “I wonder what those kids are doing.” The business starts with great design and storytelling, and really good distribution and production. But 70% of business in the United States is still being done in brick-and-mortar stores. So if you’re selling Crocs, get a hundred influencers and have them talk about why orange is the hot new color. That makes total sense. But influencers, for me, are an end game.”