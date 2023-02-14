Playboi Carti has been arrested after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend in a row over a paternity test.

The 26-year-old rapper has been accused of grabbing the unnamed woman - who he has been dating for more than two years - by the throat and holding onto her neck until she gasped for air on December 20, TMZ reports.

The hip-hop star - whose real name is Jordan Carter - was arrested for felony aggravated assault in Georgia.

The female, who said she was 14 weeks pregnant at the time, feared for her life, according to the arrest affidavit form obtained by the outlet.

According to her statement, a witness attempted to stop the alleged physical altercation but after she ran to her car, the woman claims she ran to her car to phone 911, but Carti allegedly tried to get her out of the car and put his hand over her mouth.

Upon their arrival, Police reportedly found injuries on her neck, chest, and back.

The rapper's lawyer has branded the accusations made by the female false, and is confident the case will be dismissed.

Attorney Brian Steel told TMZ: “Mr. Carter was falsely accused.

“Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Meanwhile, Carti's ex, fellow rapper Iggy Azalea, admitted she is "not even remotely on good terms" with him last year.

The ‘Fancy’ hitmaker clapped back at claims that he took “care” of her and their three-year-old son Onyx Kelly in an interview he gave, revealing that the former couple have no “direct contact” in an array of since-deleted tweets.

The 32-year-old Australian wrote in April: “Take care of me? Lmaooooo let’s not get carried away now. I laughed. A lot.”

“You've been mislead. I don’t f*** with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills. I pay my bills. Secondly saying nice things for an interview sounds great but in real life he talks to me like s*** so badly I had to stop all direct contact.”

The 'Black Widow' hitmaker claimed his people had been wanting her “silence” over the interview but wanted to make it clear his words were “not reflective” of reality.

Iggy said: “His team has been calling about the interview, hoping for my silence because they know what my reaction would be. I do appreciate being called a great mom but when that’s not reflective of what he has to say in real life I’d much rather be left out of being mentioned at all.”

Her comments came after Carti - who split with Iggy in late 2020 - spoke about his "responsibilities" now he's a "father".

He told the magazine: “I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities. I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”