Austin Butler is planning to take his friend-turned-agent to the Oscars - not his girlfriend Kaia Gerber.

The 'Elvis' actor is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of the late King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic at the Academy Awards on March 13, and he's revealed who he is likely to take with him as his plus one.

He told Access Hollywood: “I’ve known him since I was 17 years old and he also happens to be my agent.

“We were friends first, and I would not have my career without him. The amount of times that he’s helping me to decide on whether or not to do something or he’s pushed me to. He’s believed in me in moments where maybe I didn’t believe in myself.”

He added: “I think I’m gonna bring James because he’s been on this ride with me for a long time.”

The former Disney star took his sister Ashley to Monday's (13.02.23) Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

And he's planning to take his dad David to the SAG Awards on February 26, and his movement coach Polly Bennett to this Sunday's (19.02.23) BAFTAs.

Austin, 31, scooped Best Actor at the Golden Globes last month for playing the 'If I Can Dream' singer.

The movie star recently admitted he wished Lisa Marie Presley was alive to celebrate the movie's eight Oscar nominations.

Austin was “grateful” for the time he got to spend with Elvis’ only child before her death aged 54 on January 12, following two heart attacks.

He told The Hollywood Reporter soon after the 2023 Oscar nominations were announced in January: “(Playing Elvis) seemed as though it was this impossible mountain to climb in front of me.

“There were so many pitfalls and so I just was focusing on one step at a time.

“And really the thing for me was just honouring the life of this man and his family. And that’s why those moments when Lisa Marie and Priscilla (Presley) got to see the film and then I first saw them after... nothing I would do would ever top that. And especially with Lisa Marie not being here with us. I just wish she was here to celebrate today with us.”