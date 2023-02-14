Pamela Anderson's kids had security guards at school

Published
2023/02/14 20:00 (GMT)

Pamela Anderson's kids "didn't know" they had a security guard with them at school.

The 55-year-old actress - who has Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - has revealed that she "hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor" in order to protect her children at school.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Pamela explained: "My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school.

"I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there ‘cause people were trying to take them off the schoolyard. I had to find clever ways to kind of make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them and not, you know, I was not going to take that chance."

Meanwhile, in January, Pamela insisted that she doesn't have "any regrets" about marrying Tommy.

The actress and the 60-year-old music star had a turbulent, high-profile romance in the 90s - but Pamela doesn't harbour any regrets about their relationship.

She said: "The love of my life was Tommy. And I know it wasn’t perfect but, you know, no one’s perfect.

"Oh OK, perfect for me. Two imperfect, crazy people. We made two beautiful babies and so I don’t have any regrets."

Pamela and Tommy tied the knot after a whirlwind romance.

And even though their relationship ultimately failed, Pamela feels very proud of her two sons, describing them as "perfect gentlemen".

The Hollywood star - who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 - reflected: "Despite the gene pool, they’re perfect gentlemen. Looking at them today I get a little choked up because they’re such good men."

© BANG Media International

pamelaanderson tommylee

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended