Pamela Anderson's kids "didn't know" they had a security guard with them at school.

The 55-year-old actress - who has Brandon, 26, and Dylan, 25, with her ex-husband Tommy Lee - has revealed that she "hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor" in order to protect her children at school.

During an appearance on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Pamela explained: "My kids didn’t know they had a security guard at school.

"I hired someone to be an assistant PE instructor just to be there ‘cause people were trying to take them off the schoolyard. I had to find clever ways to kind of make them feel everything was normal, but I needed to know eyes were on them and not, you know, I was not going to take that chance."

Meanwhile, in January, Pamela insisted that she doesn't have "any regrets" about marrying Tommy.

The actress and the 60-year-old music star had a turbulent, high-profile romance in the 90s - but Pamela doesn't harbour any regrets about their relationship.

She said: "The love of my life was Tommy. And I know it wasn’t perfect but, you know, no one’s perfect.

"Oh OK, perfect for me. Two imperfect, crazy people. We made two beautiful babies and so I don’t have any regrets."

Pamela and Tommy tied the knot after a whirlwind romance.

And even though their relationship ultimately failed, Pamela feels very proud of her two sons, describing them as "perfect gentlemen".

The Hollywood star - who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 - reflected: "Despite the gene pool, they’re perfect gentlemen. Looking at them today I get a little choked up because they’re such good men."