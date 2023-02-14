Lindsay Lohan changed her style after she moved to Dubai.

The 36-year-old actress is currently living in the United Arab Emirates, and Lindsay admits that her surroundings have influenced her sense of style.

She told E! News: "It's a little bit more conservative sometimes.

"The weather's different there, it's hot longer year-round, so sometimes less is more. It depends on wherever you are in travelling. Fashion is always fashion."

Lindsay dresses completely differently whenever she returns home to the US.

She said: "Whenever I comes to New York, I dress more ... it's always about comfort, really."

Lindsay is also open to returning to the US one day.

Asked about the possibility, she replied: "In the future, yeah, maybe, but I'll keep my place in Dubai! My husband and I like it there."

The actress married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, but he's keen to stay out of the spotlight.

Speaking about her husband's sense of style, Lindsay explained: "He's into his own designers, but I can't get him to a fashion show. He's not huge on cameras."

Meanwhile, Lindsay previously revealed that she learned the importance of taking career breaks after "working constantly for a large chunk of [her] childhood".

Lindsay explained the importance of striking a healthy balance between her work life and her professional life.

The 'Mean Girls' actress - who shot to stardom as a child - said: "You can take breaks, but you just have to know when the time is right. Because it's also good to keep the pace going.

"You become a family when you're on a set, and then when the project wraps, it just stops. So it's like a culture shock - you don't know what to do with yourself. It's good to keep your mind active."