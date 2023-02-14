Rebel Wilson recalls feeling 'lonely' on Valentine's Day

2023/02/14 20:00 (GMT)

Rebel Wilson used to buy herself flowers on Valentine's Day.

The 42-year-old actress - who is dating Ramona Agruma - has revealed that she used to send herself gifts during her school years, admitting that it was always a "lonely day" for her.

Rebel shared: "I bought myself flowers and pretended it was from an anonymous admirer because a lot of the girls would get flowers on Valentine's Day. And I didn't have anyone to send, so I bought myself. I was like, 'Oh my God, I must have a secret admirer ... I'm so popular.' ... But I think people were just looking at me like I was an idiot.

"But then it would always be a bit of a sad, lonely day, I think.

"But especially in the last few years, I really worked on myself and have done a lot of healing and a lot of positive things. And then I was like, well, maybe it's not a coincidence that then I did find a really deep loving connection that's working really well."

Rebel went public with her romance with Ramona in 2021. And the Hollywood star - who welcomed her first child, a daughter called Royce, via surrogate in November 2022 - has admitted to being "shocked" by their romantic connection.

She told PEOPLE: "I always was a bit of a girls' girl and had deep friendships with women, but this was the first time that it was a romantic connection and I was just shocked.

"And then I was like, 'Oh, well, what if that was just part of my personality that I was repressing and wasn't exploring?' And maybe I should have ten years earlier. My journey is what it is, but it's just awesome now to be in a relationship."

