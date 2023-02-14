Cara Delevingne cried during Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.

The 30-year-old actress attended the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday (12.02.23), and Cara was wowed by Rihanna's performance during the halftime show.

The model-turned-actress - who starred alongside Rihanna in 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets', the 2017 space opera film - said: "I felt so grateful to be there."

Cara has seen Rihanna perform many times over the years. But she thinks that her Super Bowl effort was an historic occasion.

During an appearance on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden', Cara explained: "It just felt so historical and amazing. I felt so proud. I cried, it was beautiful."

Cara previously took to Instagram to share a photo of herself at the Super Bowl.

In the snap, she's seen wearing a T-shirt that reads: "Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever."

Rihanna revealed her growing baby bump during her Super Bowl performance.

And Jesse Collins, who produced the halftime show, subsequently revealed that the chart-topping star rehearsed miles away from Los Angeles in a bid to keep the news under wraps.

Jesse explained: "We had to rehearse way out in the sticks of [Los Angeles] and Santa Clarita to keep it all secretive.

"It was a lot of work. And then, how do you keep the secret that she's pregnant? I mean, that's hard too ... Honestly, as soon as it [was] done I'm like, 'Woo, let's get her back down.' That's all I want to do is get her back on the ground ... It was a lot of prep, a lot of nerves and [I'm] just really happy to be a part of it."