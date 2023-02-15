Peter Andre will celebrate his 50th birthday in Dubai.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker will turn 50 on February 27, and Peter has revealed how he plans to celebrate his landmark birthday.

Pete - who has Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, with his wife Emily, as well as Junior, 17, and Princess, 15, with Katie Price - told OK! magazine: "I'll be in Dubai with the whole family. I guess it's a bit of a birthday celebration. I mean, I'm not 50 until the end of the month so I'm getting in early - lol.

"I was always a bit freaked out about turning 50, but it's coincided nicely with me celebrating 30 years in the industry.

"Focusing on the 30 and not the 50 sounds better!"

Peter also insisted that he still feels "so young" - even though his 50th birthday is on the horizon.

He shared: "It sounds old but it really isn't. I feel so young. I train, I love food, I love life."

In 2022, Pete claimed that he and his wife "love the idea" of having another baby.

Despite this, the pop star and Emily were undecided about having another child together.

Peter - who married Emily in 2015 - said: "We do talk about it all the time, but one minute we’re a 'yes', and the next we’re a 'no'.

"We love the idea of having one more child, because the two we have together are the most amazing kids - but that thought usually lasts until we see other people with screaming babies! I don’t know.

"Maybe Junior will be bringing our grandchild to visit in the next 10 years. Ha!"