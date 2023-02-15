Madonna has reportedly held talks with PrettyLittleThing about a potential tie-up.

The 64-year-old star could launch her own range or front a campaign for the fast fashion brand, which is typically aimed at women between 16 and 24.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It’s early days but there have been some discussions about Madonna joining up with PLT, maybe for her own range or to front a campaign.

"It would probably be a huge commercial success - its clothes sell by the bucket-load to young women, and it might well help her appeal to a new generation."

PrettyLittleThing has worked with a host of well-known celebrities in recent years, including the likes of Ashanti and Lil Kim, as well as the British girl group Little Mix.

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Madonna claimed that she's been "caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny".

The pop icon was subjected to criticism and ridicule over her seemingly-altered appearance at the Grammy Awards - but Madonna claimed that she's being "punished" for her "strong willed" ways.

Sharing a selection of pictures from the Grammys, she wrote on Instagram: "It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys.

"I had wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys- a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! [heart emoji]

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.

"A world that refuses to celebrate women pass the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous. (sic)"