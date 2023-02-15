Jeremy Renner is "in the shop" working on himself as he recovers from a snowplough accident.

The 52-year-old actor gave an update on his Disney+ series 'Rennervations' and insisted while the project is "coming soon", he has been focused on himself lately.

Taking to Instagram, he said: "We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show.

"More info to come. Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me."

He has been teasing the show's launch since he was released from hospital last month.

He recently wrote: "As soon as I'm back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you're ready!!! (sic)"

The programme will give viewers a glimpse at Jeremy "reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community's needs".

The synopsis reads: "Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same."

Last month, it was revealed Jeremy was trying to shield his nephew from injury when he was almost killed by his snowplow.

A sheriff’s office incident report said about the near-fatal accident: “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding causing Renner to exit the vehicle without setting the emergency brake.

“Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward.

“When Renner attempted to stop or divert the Pistenbully to avoid injury to (his nephew), he was pulled under the vehicle by the track and run over.”

The Marvel star was airlifted to the hospital where he received treatment in the intensive care unit for more than two weeks and underwent at least two surgeries before being allowed home.