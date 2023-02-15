'The Hills' star Audrina Patridge has been left heartbroken after her 15-year-old niece passed away.

The 37-year-old reality star will "cherish every single moment" she spent with her "beautiful niece", Sadie, who turned 15 just days before she died.

Audrina wrote on Instagram: "My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven. I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you. Rest in peace Say Say!! We love you forever and ever! (sic)"

Several stars sent messages of condolence to Audrina following her loss.

Ashley Greene commented: "Sending you and your family lots of love"

Audrina's 'The Hills' co-star Brody Jenner wrote: "So so sorry for your loss Audrina. This is heartbreaking. Sending love to you and the family."

Rachel Bilson posted: "Audrina! I’m so so sorry! sending all the love and light to you and your family (sic)"

Jessica Hall wrote: "This is so heartbreaking I’m sorry for your loss"

Before Audrina's post, her sister Casey Loza - Sadie's mother - revealed the tragic news that her daughter had passed away.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sadie Raine Loza has left this Earth for the heavens. Writing this was the hardest thing I ever have had to do, not knowing the right words I’ll leave you with this, Sadie liked to remind me that the first law of thermodynamics aka (Law of Conservation of Energy) works in all spheres of life…..”Energy cannot be created or destroyed, it can only be changed from one form to another". Transformation is a better word than death. Her story will save countless lives, her memory will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace you brilliant starseed. You’re with your creator. We will miss you dearly. I love you (sic)"

On February 5th, Casey shared a short clip of Sadie celebrating her 15th birthday.

She wrote in the caption: "i cant believe youre 15. it feels like the years flew by and we still have so many more adventures to go on! aliens in sedona, portals, learning to drive in the desert hahah i love you so much my little clone. youre so beautiful, kind, smart and funny!! that dryyy af british humor tho. im so proud to be your mom and i cannot wait to see the insane ancient civilization architecture you’re going to construct someday. i love you so so much my sadie raine. (sic)"