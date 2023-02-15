Marc Anthony is expecting his seventh child, just two weeks after marrying Nadia Ferreira.

The 54-year-old singer and the 23-year-old fashion model have confirmed they are expecting their first child together, as they shared a picture of the Paraguayan star's growing baby bump.

Nadia wrote on Instagram: "Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!!"

She also added a message in Spanish: "Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas."

It translates as: "Thank you God for this big blessing in our lives."

In the picture, Marc's tattooed hand is placed on Nadia's baby bump, and her hand sits on top of her husband's.

Marc - whose real name is Marco Antonio Muniz - is no stranger to welcoming little ones into the world.

He has 29-year-old daughter Arianna Muniz, with his ex Debbie Rosado, and the couple adopted a son, Chase Muniz.

Marc also has sons Cristian Muniz, 22, and Ryan Muniz, 19, with his first wife Dayanara Torres, who he was married to from 2000 to 2004.

He was then married to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and the couple have 14-year-old twins Max and Emme together.

Marc went on to marry Shannon De Lima in 2014, but they later split and their divorce was finalised in 2017.

Last month, Marc married for a fourth time - to Nadia, following an eight-month engagement.

The pair tied the knot on January 28th at the Pérez Art Museum Miami in front of guests including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek Pinault, Lin Manuel Miranda, and Luis Fonzi.

David served as best man along with Carlos Slim, while Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and the groom's brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses to the ceremony, which was officiated by Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez.

The couple announced last May they were getting married, two months after making their union Instagram official.

The Miss Universe 2021 runner up posted about the upcoming wedding bells on her Instagram Story, writing on a snap of the couple holding hands and her huge rock: “Engagement partyyyyy!!!"(sic)"