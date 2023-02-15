The Crown's Emma Corrin has joined 'Deadpool 3'.

The 27-year-old star will join forces with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming superhero movie.

Reynolds - who portrays the titular character - wrote on Instagram: "New addition to the family!

"The Deadpool family, for clarity.

"Which is just like a real family except with less swearing... Welcome, Emma Corrin! (sic)"

Corrin joked they had actually attempted to try out for Reynolds' Welsh soccer club Wrexham FC - which he co-owns with 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' star Rob McElhenney - but accidentally landed a part in 'Deadpool 3'.

They wrote: "I actually tried out for @wrexham_afc but they put me in Deadpool instead ??

HOLY S***!!! beyond honoured to join this bonkers family thank you so much for having me @vancityreynolds @slevydirect I can’t wait (sic)"

Reynolds joked: "It is the customary second prize."

It's not yet been confirmed who Corrin will portray in the movie, but they are expected to star as a villain.

Last year, it was revealed Jackman will reprise his role of Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3', and the star recently admitted he requires six months to get in shape to revisit his iconic 'X-Men' character.

He said: "I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time.

"So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway’s 'The Music Man'] to when I started filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months."

Director Shawn Levy recently promised there will be "hardcore" violence in 'Deadpool 3'.

Levy said: "We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping 'Deadpool' every day now.

"It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a 'Deadpool' movie."