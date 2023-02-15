Rebel Wilson suffered miscarriage heartbreak before welcoming her daughter via surrogate.

The 42-year-old actress - who welcomed baby girl Royce Lillian with her partner Ramona Agruma in November 2022 - has opened up about a heartbreaking surrogacy attempt which ended in tragedy.

Appearing on 'The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch', she said: "I tried with one surrogate to have the baby, and sadly the embryo miscarried.

"I'd only been dating Ramona for two months and I had to be like, 'By the way, the surrogate looks like it's out of the first trimester and it is serious and I am going to have a baby by the end of the year'.

Meanwhile, the 'Pitch Perfect' star revealed how she selected a sperm donor for her child

Rebel also shared details of how she chose a sperm donor for her child.

She was given pictures of potential donors as children and adults, and their genetic history, to help inform her decision.

She even listened to voice recordings, and admitted she found it "really interesting to hear how they answered certain questions".

She added: "I had like a sperm concierge, so they trawl through all the sperm shops and then give me the 10 best that match my criteria."

Rebel previously revealed she "overhauled" her life in an effort to have kids, having her eggs frozen and undergoing surgery in a bid to become a mother.

Rebel - who lost around 60 pounds in 2020 - shared: "I’d had my eggs frozen and done three surgeries for it, which is quite a lot.

"Then, I had found a donor and we made a plan for the embryos and I think, at that point, I had 18 good-quality eggs so you think there’s going to be some success there. But then each day, I got a new update from the lab about how it was going and it got down to seven eggs and they had no viable embryos."