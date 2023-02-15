Vanessa Hudgens says the journey to engagement has been "worth it."

The 34-year-old actress struck up a relationship with baseball player Cole Tucker, 26, in 2020 just months after ending things with 'Elvis' star Austin Butler - who she had dated for almost a decade - and following the news that the pair are set to tie the knot, she took to Instagram on Valentine's Day (14.02.23) to claim that their love is "real" and "magnetic."

Alongside a snap of herself and Colson, she wrote: "Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck [heart face emoji] Happy Valentine’s Day [heart emoji]."

In the comments, Cole noted that their love is "Forever and ever", whilst fellow famous faces such as heiress Paris Hilton, 41, and Vanessa's 'Grease: Live' co-star Julianne Hough kept things simple by each posting a heart emoji.

'High School Musical' actor Bart Johnson - who played Coach Bolton in the Disney Channel movie that propelled Vanessa and Zac Efron to fame in the mid-2000s - wrote: "LOVE YOU GUYS!! [heart emoji] whilst actress Sarah Hyland declared that the pair were: "PERFECTION"(sic).

The actress's engagement had been rumoured for weeks when Vanessa eventually confirmed the news herself with a string of photos from a recent trip to Paris with her significant other posted onto her social media channels last Friday (10.02.23).

She wrote: "YES. We couldn’t be happier [heart emoji] (sic)"

Vanessa previously admitted that Cole is "kind of perfect" for her.

Reflecting on their romance, the Hollywood star shared: "He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."