Lucy Hale has celebrated one year of "private" sobriety.

The 33-year-old actress decided to give up alcohol for good in January 2022 and took to social media on Valentine's Day (14.02.23) to acknowledge the achievement with a cake specifically baked for the occasion.

Alongside a snap of the sweet treat, she wrote on Instagram: "Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine’s Day post. This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I’ve ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety."

The 'Prety Little Liars' star - who is currently thought to be single but has previously dated the likes of actor Graham Rogers, reality star Colton Underwood and 'Riverdale' star Skeet Ulrich - went on to add that her journey of quitting alcohol has been "mostly private" but reached out to any of her 25 million followers who are also trying to achieve the same feat to let them know that they are "not alone."

She added: "While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

The 'Big Gold Brick' star has remained quiet about her battle with alcohol over the years, but did previously admit that she had "no interest" in partying anymore and just wanted to be the "best version" of herself possible.

She said: "I’m just always trying to surround myself with better people and be the best version of myself possible. I know it sounds obnoxious to hear people say that, but why not? I go home, and my dad’s like, 'You L.A. hippie with your crystals and your SoulCycle!' I always used to make fun of those people, but now I think it’s just magic."