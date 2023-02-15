Elon Musk has donated nearly $2 billion worth of Tesla shares to charity.

The electric supercar manufacturer CEO, 51, has revealed he gave roughly $1.95 billion worth of his company’s stock to charity in 2022 on Wednesday (15.02.23).

According to a filing with US regulators, the 11.6 Tesla stocks were deemed as “a bona fide gift” but did not list where it was bequeathed to but that it took place in August and December.

On the same day, Elon - whose take over Twitter for $44 billion was finalised last October - claimed the end of this calendar year was a “good time” to find a new boss for the microblogging site after he held a poll, which told him to step down.

He said: "I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year.

"I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out."

The SpaceX founder has faced criticism from some of his Tesla investors for focusing too much on Twitter, which is struggling financially.

In November, Elon conceded his professional commitments were “quite a lot” for him to manage.

He said: "My workload has recently increased quite a lot. I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure.”