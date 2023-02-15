Kylie Minogue "isn't worried" about being single.

The 54-year-old pop superstar struck up a relationship with British GQ executive Paul Solomons, 47, in 2017 but the pair reportedly called it quits in early February after it was said that they were unable to make things work when she left London after two decades to relocate back to her native Australia and now an insider has claimed that she "knows her worth" and "isn't concerned" with finding anyone new as she heads into her mid-fifties.

The source said: "Kylie had seen the signs that the relationship wasn’t going anywhere, but she’s not worried about what single life will look like. She’s of an age where she knows what she’s worth so she’s not concerned about the prospect of starting all over again with someone new."

The insider went on to add that the 'I Should Be So Lucky' legend - who is gearing up to release the follow up to her record-breaking 15th studio album 'Disco' - is "picking herself up" after the split and is focusing on her career.

The source told OK!: "She’s already picking herself up. She’s focusing on herself and her career."

The news comes just weeks after it was reported that the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who famously dated 'Neighbours' co-star Jason Donovan in the late 1980s before getting together with the late INXS frontman Michael Hutchence in 1989 and went on to date French photographer Stephane Sednaoui from 1996 until 2000 - had been trying to keep the breakup "quiet" as she works on her forthcoming 16th studio album and world tour.

Kylie initially wanted to keep the split quiet though as she really does not want the narrative to be ‘poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie’s heartbreak’s again’. But, for now, Kylie has a new album to promote, and a world tour to get cracking with - she’s hugely excited about starting this new chapter in her life."

Kylie - who also dated James Gooding from 2000 until 2003, Olivier Martinez from 2003 until 2007, Andres Velencoso from 2008 until 2015 and called off her engagement to actor Joshua Sasse in 2017 after two years of dating - is yet to make any public comments about the supposed split, but there is now no longer any trace of Paul on her official Instagram page.