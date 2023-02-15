Blake Lively has "adjusted well" to becoming a mother-of-fourth.

The 35-year-old actress has been married to Hollywood star Ryan, 44, since 2012 and already has James, eight, Inez six, and three-year-old Betty but after it was confirmed on Sunday (12.02.23) that they had welcomed another baby into the world, a source has claimed that the pair are "very excited" about the arrival and that all is good in their household.

The source said: "Blake and Ryan are amazing together. Ryan is a great dad. He is very sweet to Blake. They are very excited about the new baby. The older siblings have adjusted great."

The insider went on to declare that the former 'Gossip Girl' star is the "best mom" whilst her husband serve as "couple goals" amongst their circle of friends.

The source told PEOPLE: "Blake is the best mom. She is surrounded by friends that shower her with gifts for all the kids. She and Ryan are a favorite couple. It's a goal for many of Blake's friends to have what she has."

Without revealing a gender or name, Blake seemed to have confirmed the news of the arrival by sharing an image onto Instagram which showed her without a baby bump.

She captioned the post: "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy."(sic)

The news arrived soon after it was reported that Blake "didn't have long to go" with her pregnancy and that she and her husband were both "excited" to be welcoming another little one into their brood.

In November, a source said: "Blake is feeling excited, there’s not long to go now. She and Ryan can’t wait to meet their new baby! She’s still got plenty of energy and is getting out and about plenty, taking healthy walks around her neighborhood, and making sure she eats right and doesn’t push herself. But she is being super hands-on with the other kids."