Elle Fanning has to “have perfume on always”.

‘The Great’ star - who was just named as the face of the Paco Rabanne fragrance FAME - believes spritzing a fresh scent always you to “take on the world with confidence”.

The 24-year-old actress told Bazaar.com: “I wear it every day. I’m a perfume girl. I have to have perfume on always. It makes me feel fresh and complete. FAME is a great scent for going out at night though. The bottle is metallic and slick, and that’s what you want to embody on a night out and ready to take on the world with confidence. But at the same time, I’ll wear it in sweatpants. It’s a fragrance refreshing enough for daytime or nighttime.”

Elle spilled about the “ultimate glamour” of getting ready for a Hollywood event and the importance of having “fun” style-wise at star-studded events like the Cannes Film Festival.

She said: “When I get ready for a red carpet. It’s the ultimate glamour. It can be stressful, but I find it exciting. I’ve always loved putting together a look that expresses myself, and it’s an extension of my creativity. I’ve always had fun with red-carpet looks instead of putting pressure on myself.

“At Cannes was probably the most glamorous moment I’ve had. I mean, there’s nothing like being on that red carpet; it’s huge, exciting, and pure glamour.”

The ‘Maleficent’ star - whose big sister is ‘One Upon A Time in Hollywood’ star Dakota Fanning, 28 - shared her film “role models” from the past and present like Marilyn Monroe, Grace Kelly and how she feel she could “reach out” to Nicole Kidman.

Elle said: “I have had so many role models to look up to. I’ve always been a Marilyn Monroe girl since I was young. I saw a photo of her once when I was seven and was like, “Who is that?” I started watching her films, probably, when I was, like, too young to watch them and was enamored by her presence. I also love Grace Kelly and Katharine Hepburn too. I definitely gravitate towards the older movie stars.

“More currently, I look up to Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet, Jessica Chastain—they’re all amazing. There are so many people I’ve looked up to. I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Nicole and so many talented actors that I really feel like I could reach out to any them and they would be there, which is not always the case.”