Camila Mendes has revealed her secret to a long-distance relationship.

The 'Riverdale' actress - who is based in Vancouver and Los Angeles - has opened up on how she and boyfriend Rudy Mancuso make their romance work when they're kept apart because of work.

She told E! News: "Honestly, I try to fly out, or he tries to fly out as much as possible. Almost every weekend!"

Although Ryan was with Camila on Monday (13.02.23) as she chatted at Coach's Fall 2023 collection during New York Fashion Week, she revealed they weren't going to be together for Valentine's Day.

Asked about their plans, she laughed: "I'm flying back to Vancouver tonight. So yeah, filming all week, but a little FaceTime date. Long-distance life."

The 28-year-old star recently opened up on the couple's blossoming romance and admitted she's very much in the "honeymoon" phase and doesn't want to "speak above and beyond" too soon.

However, she gushed: "I am still in the honeymoon, but it's one of those situations where I feel like, and I'm really trying to temper myself here.

"I don't wanna speak above and beyond, but I feel like I've known him my whole life, and that's something I actually have never felt before."

The couple met on the set of Prime Video film 'Música', and sparked romance rumours towards the end of 2022.

Camila - who has previously been in relationships with photographer and director Ian Wallace and 'Riverdale' co-star Charles Melton - made her relationship with Rudy Instagram official in November as she shared a "life update" with her followers which included a photo of her beau.

This week, she shared a loved up snap of them together to celebrate Valentine's Day and described him as "meu amor" on her Instagram Story.

She added in a separate post: "meu valentine. te amo so much (sic)"