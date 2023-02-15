'Hogwarts Legacy' has broken a new record on Twitch after reaching 1.25 million concurrent viewers.

As per SafeBettingSites.com, the hugely popular RPG game, based in the Harry Potter universe, has beaten 'Cyberpunk 2077' to the most concurrent viewers on the streaming platform for a single-player game.

The latter title held 1.14m peak concurrent viewers.

2022 hit Elden Ring, with 910,000 peak concurrent viewers. The action RPG from FromSoftware also has a multiplayer element, but we have decided to include it because it mainly attracted popularity because of its single-player campaign. The same holds true for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, in the fifth spot with 620,000 peak viewers. The 2022 action RPG was developed and published by Techland. Sandwiched between these two sits Resident Evil Village, with 655,000 peak viewers. The survival horror game from Capcom was released in 2021.

The last two spots on our list are occupied by PlayStation exclusives The Last of Us 2 and God of War: Ragnarok. The Last of Us 2, developed by Naughty Dog, registered 508,000 peak viewers on Twitch. God of War: Ragnarok, the latest iteration in the popular series, was released to rave reviews in November last year. The action-adventure game, developed by Santa Monica Studio, registered 478,000 peak viewers on Twitch.