Police using security cameras from China-based firms should be deemed a security issue, watchdog warns.

Forces were still deploying these devices despite “security and ethical concerns" about the manufacturer amid concerns about Chinese spy balloons flying over US government buildings, says the Camera Commissioner.

Professor Fraser Sampson said: "There has been a lot in the news in recent days about how concerned we should be about Chinese spy balloons 60,000ft up in the sky,"

"I do not understand why we are not at least as concerned about the Chinese cameras 6ft above our head in the street and elsewhere."

Last year, UK government departments were instructed to halt installing surveillance cameras from Chinese suppliers on “sensitive sites”, citing security worries.

The Chancellor of Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden told politicians that a review "has concluded that, in light of the threat to the UK and the increasing capability and connectivity of these systems, additional controls are required".

He added that these concerns were connected to devices made by firms under the Chinese government’s national intelligence law, which orders them to "support, co-operate with, and collaborate in national intelligence work".

"Since security considerations are always paramount around these sites, we are taking action now to prevent any security risks materialising."

At the time, Alicia Kearns MP, the chair of both the foreign affairs committee and China Research Group of Conservative MPs called the move "a step in the right direction" but needed to go deeper.

Hikvision, of the companies under the spotlight labelled the allegations "categorically false".

A rep said "It is categorically false to represent Hikvision as a threat to national security.

"No respected technical institution or assessment has come to this conclusion.

"Hikvision cannot transmit data from end-users to third parties, we do not manage end-user databases, nor do we sell cloud storage in the UK. Our cameras are compliant with the applicable UK rules and regulations and are subject to strict security requirements."