Lizzo has enjoyed boozy wine dates at Adele's home.

The 'About Damn Time' hitmaker has struck up a friendship with the 'Easy On Me' singer and was invited to visit her Beverly Hills abode, which she described as "real nice and real English".

Asked if she'd ever been asked over for tea, she quipped: "It wasn't tea!"

Appearing on 'Heart Breakfast' this week, she told co-hosts Jason King and Kelly Brook: "She drinks - and funny enough I drink it too, but I wouldn't dare request this at her house - but we drink wine with ice, ice cubes!"

Although she said she drank "too much wine" and couldn't recall whether or not Adele was "burning Yankee Candles" in her home, she did offer some details.

She added: "Oh yeah her house is really nice, real like, I'm not going to speak too much on her house but it was real English! I was like, oh I feel like I'm in England."

Lizzo performed at the BRIT Awards over the weekend, and joked the ceremony was essentially "just a bar for artists".

She said: "By the way you don't have to sneak alcohol to the freaking BRITs. Because the BRITs is a bar, it's an award show that's covered up, it's just a bar for artists!

"The guys are like 'it's an awards show'… nah it's just a pub, we're lit, it's just a party like I sat at the table and I didn't even know where to begin.

"There was a whole bottle of tequila1942 in front of my chair alone. This wasn't even part of the table, so I was like oh, it was a cornucopia of liquors and ambrosias."

Although the booze wasn't quite so free flowing at the Grammy Awards, Lizzo recently admitted she sneaked some hip flasks in and enjoyed a drunken night with Adele.

She said: "I was so drunk. Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even really know what the categories were at this point.

"We were like, 'Wait. Did they do best new artist?' We didn’t even know when it was time and they would just call out names so we were like, 'Smile, smile.' "