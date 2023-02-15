Colin Farrell has joked at that things are now a "little bit different" at the Irish pub he was once banned from.

The 46-year-old actor was barred from entering MacCarthy’s public house in his native Ireland following his alleged "outrageous" behaviour when he was a teenager but the ban was lifted some years later and Colin joked that his behaviour will change now that alcohol is no longer on the menu.

Asked if he will be celebrating at the pub following his Oscar nomination for 'The Banshees of Inisherin', he told ExtraTV: "Things are a bit different now that Coca-Cola is what’s on the menu.”

His comments come just days after pub owner Adrienne MacCarthy explained he had got "sick" of the young starlet's behaviour but admitted that the situation was resolved years later when the pair had a "good laugh" about things.

She said: "He was new out of acting school, and he came down for three months. He had wild times and at 19 we’re all wild and we misbehave. But really after three months of it I just got a bit sick of it. He was outrageous, so I had enough and said, 'That’s it, you’re out!' [Years later], he wanted to see if the bar was the same and if the pugs are still here. Colin said he couldn’t quite remember being barred, but we had a laugh about it. We understand each other now and have come to an agreement. He’s just normal and down to earth. Nowadays, he’s more interested in pilates, yoga and healthy living."