Chrissy Metz had to "beg" her boyfriend Bradley Collins for his phone number before they started dating.

The 42-year-old actress initially met songwriter Bradley, 43, on the dating app Bumble in 2020 and admitted that because she had put so little information about herself on the app, he thought he was being lured in by a false persona and it took her a month for her to obtain his phone number.

She said: "When I swiped him, I was like 'Oh my gosh, he's so handsome. Is he real?' And then I guess the funny part is he thought he was being catfished because I didn't put much on my bio. And we know there's a show called 'Catfish', so we know it's real, which is scary! But I didn't put much in my bio for that reason because I thought somebody would actually engage in conversation if they're interested and not for the wrong reasons. I basically had to beg him to ask for my phone numbers. We talked for a month. I was like 'It's been three hours, don't you wanna know if you wanna talk on my phone?'"

The 'This Is Us' star went on to add that they had arranged their first date during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when social distancing guidelines were still in place but because it rained they ended up spending their first meeting "shouting" to each other at opposite ends of his living room.

Speaking on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "We were gonna have a little picnic and it's raining and I thought it was good luck but we didn't go to the park. He's such a gentleman. So I was like 'Well, we can socially distance in your house!' So he unlocked the door, I went in and he just went to the couch. And I was like 'We'll just shout across the living room!' It was so romantic, but that was our first date!"