Paul Rudd thinks Meryl Steep is the "greatest" actress of all time.

The 53-year-old actor joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' alongside Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short and recalled walking onto the set on the first day with fellow new cast member Meryl - who has won three Academy Awards during her near-50-year career and been nominated a record number of 21 times - as he hailed her as the the finest in her field.

He said: "I came in there, and there's Meryl Streep, who is arguably the greatest of all time. And Martin Short, who is one of the funniest people on the planet, and somebody that just, I love, I really love. And yet to be there with Steve Martin, when I think back on people who probably had more of an impact on my life and my wanting to do this, or my understanding that performing or anything was even a career somebody would have, it was him."

The MCU star - who plays big-time actor Hulu series Ben Glenroy on the series - went on to cite comedy legend Steve Martin as his biggest inspiration and felt "so lucky" to be working with him.

He told PEOPLE: "Steve's impact has been more consequential than any other person in history. I mean, he's it. He's the guy. And so to, one, keep it kind of cool, and just not acknowledge it so that I can get through the day is one thing. But to also stop, acknowledge it and say, 'Wow, how lucky am I? Now I'm in this with him.' That kind of thing doesn't really happen in life. And it's happened in my life!"