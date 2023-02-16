Sting is set to become a Fellow of The Ivors Academy.

The 71-year-old singer will receive the prestigious accolade at The Ivors in London on May 18, when he will become the 23rd Fellow that the Academy has inducted in its 79-year history.

Sting - who shot to stardom in the 70s and 80s with The Police - said: "Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious.

"Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us."

Joan Armatrading, another Fellow, has heaped praise on Sting, describing the singer as "one of the UK's foremost successful songwriters and performers".

Joan said: "Across all of Sting's work as a solo artist and with the iconic band The Police, he is without doubt one of the UK's foremost successful songwriters and performers and is certainly deserving of one of the most prestigious awards in the music business.

"My huge congratulations on being made a Fellow of The Ivors Academy, Sting."

Meanwhile, in recognition of the honour, Sting's 2021 single 'If It's Love' - which features on his latest album, 'The Bridge - is being released exclusively via Amazon Music.

The Ivors Academy and Amazon Music have actually signed a multi-year global deal with the aim of supporting songwriters by showcasing their talents through exclusive content offerings.

Tom Gray, the chair of The Ivors Academy, said: "Globally, songwriters are justly demanding the recognition that they deserve.

"As we push back against the historic undervaluing of the song and songwriter, we are delighted to collaborate with Amazon Music to celebrate songwriters, explore their craft and firmly place their value and originality at the centre of music.

"Together, we will make sure that The Ivors is recognised around the world as the most important celebration of songwriting."