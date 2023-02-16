'The Mauritanian' actor Tahar Rahim is to portray French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour in a new biopic.

The 'Serpent' star will appear in 'Monsieur Aznavour', which will directed by singers-turned-filmmakers Mehdi Idir and Grand Corps Malade.

Shooting on the movie will start in the summer and the film is expected to be released in 2024.

Jean-Rachid Kallouche, whose Kallouche Cinema will produce the project alongside Mandarin and Compagnie, said Aznavour gave his blessing to the project before he died in 2018 aged 94.

He told Variety: "He was impressed with ‘Patients,’ and when I told him I wanted to make a film about his life one day, he said, 'Yes’ right away."

Kallouche revealed Aznavour had the idea for the biopic to be mainly about the first part of his life.

The producer also believes Rahim has the "same sensibility, drive and passion for their work, as well as a malicious gaze" as Aznavour, making him the ideal actor to play the part.

Aznavour's parents fled the genocide in Armenia, ending up in France, while Rahim was born in France to a family that immigrated from Algeria.

The actor is also set to star in Sir Ridley Scott's upcoming historical epic 'Napoleon'.

The movie will be an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift and ruthless rise to becoming French Emperor.

Joaquin Phoenix will play Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby will star as his wife Josephine, with the flick chronicling the pair's addictive and often volatile relationship.

Rahim will play Paul Barras - the powerful Commissioner of the Revolutionary Army.

As well as starring in 'The Mauritanian' and French film 'A Prophet', and he also played serial killer Charles Sobhraj in TV series 'The Serpent'.