Rihanna's life before her son was born "doesn't matter" any more.

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker and her partner A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child into the world last May and the 34-year-old singer admitted she can barely remember what things were like before then because she can no longer "identify" with the person she was.

Speaking to the March issue of Britain's Vogue magazine, she said: “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before, that’s the craziest thing ever.

"You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything, you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because... Because it doesn’t matter.”

Though Rihanna - who is pregnant with her second child - feels "blessed" to have had a "beautiful" birth experience, she admitted the aftermath of welcoming her son into the world was a "head f***".

She said: “I cannot believe it.

“Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.

"And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

The 'Work' singer found choosing outfits while pregnant a "piece of cake" but struggled with her style choices in the first weeks after her son was born.

She said: “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake.

“But dressing in postpartum, what the f*** do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital that was nothing but sweats and hoodies.

"But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.

"You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

And Rihanna loves to "push it" when it comes to her son's wardrobe.

She said: “I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know.”

