Microsoft is "slowly scaling people off the waitlist" for the new Bing AI.

The tech giant has given users an update on the artificial intelligence-powered search engine, which uses ChatGPT and will offer plenty of new features.

In a Twitter post, Yusuf Mehdi - Microsoft's head of consumer marketing - wrote: "Hey all! There have been a few questions about our waitlist to try the new Bing, so here’s a reminder about the process:

"We’re currently in Limited Preview so that we can test, learn, and improve. We’re slowly scaling people off the waitlist daily.

"If you’re on the waitlist, just hang tight. As we said at launch, we intend to scale to millions of people beginning in the coming weeks. We’re only one week in!"

Mehdi reiterated that the company is currently "prioritising" people who have set Bing and Edge as their default search enginge and browser, while mobile users with the Bing Mobile app installed are including in this.

He continued: "Demand is high with multiple millions now on the waitlist. So we ask for a little patience if you just joined the waitlist.

"We’re now testing with people in 169 countries and seeing a lot of engagement with new features like Chat. We can’t wait for you to try it!"