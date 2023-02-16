WhatsApp has announced a series of minor but useful features for Android users.

The latest release version of the Android app includes a number of tweaks, such as the ability to add captions when sharing documents.

As reported by WABetaInfo, there is set to be a big increase in the number of photos and videos you can send at once in a chat.

Previously that limit was 30 piece of media, but that's now been increase to 100.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is also now letting users set longer group names at 100 characters in total, as well as a group description to let people know its purpose.

There is also a change still in beta, which involved the Disappearing Messages feature.

The already existing feature sees messages vanish after a certain amount of time, but the new Android beta reveals a facility for Kept Messages.

This feature will allow you to save certain Disappearing Messages - rather than the entire conversation.

Not every tester is seeing that potential update with a roll out taking place in stages for the preview, and there's also no guarantee any beta feature actually makes the cut when it comes to a final release.