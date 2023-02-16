Microsoft has introduced a sustainability update and Google Home app support to its Xbox consoles.

The gaming giant has revealed details of the Xbox's February update, which will allow consoles to be "carbon aware" of the best time to perform game downloads and updates.

In a blog post, the company said: "When your console is plugged in, connected to the internet and regional carbon intensity data is available, Xbox will schedule game, app, and OS updates for your console at specific times during the nightly maintenance window that may result in lower carbon emissions because a higher proportion of electricity is coming from lower-carbon sources on the electric grid.

"This decreases fossil fuel dependency and CO2 emissions and could potentially save you money."

Settings can be adjusted at any time, while the "Shutdown (energy saving)" setting "cuts power use by up to 20x when it’s off compared to the Sleep power option".

They added: "For every two consoles that switch to Shutdown (energy saving) for one year, we will save the equivalent amount of carbon removed by one tree planted and grown for a decade.

"This is based on an average of Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles on Shutdown (energy saving) for 20 hours per day for 1 year; actual energy savings and avoided emissions may vary by console and other factors using Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator | US EPA."

Other updates include being able to use the Google Home app as a touch remote control for Xboxes, which will help with power on/off, navigation, pay/pause, volume controls and recording game clips.

The dashboard update also sees an tweak to the Home UI, which will let users hide game art on the homescreen.