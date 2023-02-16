Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has finished work on 'Red One'.

The 'Black Adam' actor is starring in the Christmas themed blockbuster alongside Chris Evans and J.K. Simmons and he revealed the action comedy has officially wrapped.

He wrote on Instagram: "An absolute privilege to say that’s an official wrap of 'Red One'.

"What a ride and awakening experience this production has been, in many expected - and unexpected ways.

"Empathy, kindness and seeing the good in all people. Including oneself. We made a good one.

"More to come. Down the road… (sic)"

The Amazon Prime Video project saw The Rock reunite with director Jake Kasdan, whom he previously worked with on 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and its sequel 'Jumanji: The Next Level'.

Dwayne will appear in the movie as Callum Drift, with Evans playing Jack O'Malley and Simmons starring as a bulked up Father Christmas.

Although plot details are largely being kept quiet, the film has been hailed as "a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre".

Amazon Studios have developed the movie from an original story by Hiram Garcia – President of Production at The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions company – and landed the film after a competitive bidding war.

Hiram previously said that 'Red One' fulfils Seven Bucks' ambition to make a festive film and is also a movie that fits Dwayne perfectly.

He explained: "We had been looking for something that matched, the tone and tenor of DJ and what DJ brings to the table, so was able to come up with a really fun Christmas idea, but in tone it's much more of a 'Hobbs Shaw', more of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' in tone and vibe because you're dealing with crazy mythological elements, turning a lot of tropes we know about the holidays on their head, but also really big action and globe-trotting."

'Red One' is expected to be released over the Christmas period in 2023.