Rihanna says maternity fashion is “a piece of cake”.

The ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker loved putting together ensembles when she was expecting her nine-month-old son but found style much harder after he was born.

The 34-year-old singer told British Vogue: “Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake.

“But dressing in postpartum, what the f*** do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.” A true clothes addict, she looks genuinely peeved. “You kind of just gotta wait it out otherwise you end up buying so many clothes you’re not going to use. Well, unless you get pregnant again.”

Rihanna - who announced she and her boyfriend ASAP Rocky are going to become parents again during her Super Bowl performance - gused about her desire to “put on a show”.

She said: “I want to put on a show. I want to have fun. I haven’t done this in a minute and I’m doing this for the people that love my music, the people that have supported me and gotten me to this place in my career. And who miss me as a musician in particular. It’s me really just getting back onstage – a crazy stage to be back on – but I’m really doing this for my fans.”

During her 15 minute greatest hits explosion, the 'Pon De Replay' hitmaker also paid tribute to the late Vogue icon Andre Leon Talley - who died last year aged 73 - by sporting a red Alaia floor-sweeping puffer, a nod to his signature crimson coat, designed by Norma Kamali.