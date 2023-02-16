The 'Destiny 2' Lightfall expansion will be more challenging for gamers.

Director Joe Blackburn has confirmed that Bungie is making enemies tougher to kill by boosting their health, increasing recharge time, and upping the energy cost of resilience mods.

In a new blog post, he explained: "Destiny is a game about guns and powers; we want both to shine. So, starting with Lightfall, we are moderately increasing ability recharge time across a wide selection of our abilities.

"We’ve also noticed that enemy combatants just aren’t hitting as hard as we want them to, especially against max resilience Guardians, so we’re adjusting the amount of damage resistance granted by resilience and increasing the energy cost of resilience mods from one to two for minor mods and three to four for major mods."

However, Blackburn insisted: "Destiny might start to lose its essential fantasy of being this powerful battle wizard in space’ if the team focused on just tuning player efficiency."

He went on: "We don’t think these changes are going to be a big swing of the balance pendulum. More than anything, this is about reining in some unintentional power creep that we saw over the last year.

"We’re committed as always to making your Guardian feel like the ultimate monster-killing machine, and I’m confident that with Strand, our new buildcrafting updates, and a suite of new weapons coming in Lightfall, you will all be making Zavala and Shaxx very proud."

'Destiny 2: Lightfall' launches for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC on February 28.