A new 'Total War' game is in the works at Creative Assembly.

A job listing on the British video game developer's website is asking for a Release Manager, who will be tasked with working "on a brand new Total War title setting up the processes for a release and beyond."

It reads: "Creative Assembly is looking for an experienced Release Manager to join our Total War team based at our studio in Horsham, in the heart of West Sussex.

"In this exciting role, you will bring your previous experience in a Live game environment and work alongside and support the Development Director to help set up processes and practices for supporting a live game."

The firm is also hiring a senior VFX specialist to work on “exciting new projects in our Total War franchise."

The latest game in the series was 2021's 'Total War: Warhammer III'.