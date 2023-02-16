Savannah Chrisley has so much "hope" for her parents, despite them being in jail.

The 25-year-old reality star admitted it is "weird" seeing Todd and Julie Chrisley - who were put behind bars for 12 and seven years respectively after being found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion and fraud - in prison and even if they end up serving their full sentences, she's confident the situation will ultimately have a positive impact on their family.

Speaking on her 'Unlocked' podcast, she said: "I will say it’s really weird seeing him with grey hair. Like, really weird. He’s definitely used some colour over the years, and now seeing him with grey hair. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh!'

"Even visiting my dad, like, I know. I have so much hope and so much restored strength that I’m like, ‘This isn’t the end, And I know that they’re going through what they’re going through for us to make a difference, for us to make a change.

"Because whether this appeal works or not, they’re still coming out with a story."

Following the sentencing, the 'Chrisley Knows Best' star has been entrusted with the care of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10 and recently admitted that she had a "full-on breakdown" when the realities of looking after the brood had started to hit home.

She said: "The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying. I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don't feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she's done for all her life.

"I was sitting there, and the next day Chloe said, 'You're doing a pretty good job. You made me ramen noodles last night. From here on out, every Sunday we're going to plan our meals for the week and you guys tell me what you want for dinner.

"And we'll get the groceries for the week, and you'll know every night what you're going to eat.

"I had a conversation with my dad and he said, 'This is going to be the hardest, but most rewarding thing you've ever done.' I'm starting to see that.

"It's so crazy because I went from a place, sitting in the same chair thinking about how mad I was at God, 'Why would you allow all these things to happen? One thing after another. Where are you?' Now I'm in a place of such peace."