'Far Cry 6' has been made free-to-play on the PC for a "limited time".

The controversial game - which drew criticism for casting non-Latino actor Giancarlo Esposito in the role of Latino dictator Anton Castillo - will be free from February 16 to February 20, and then after that players will be able to buy it for 70 per cent less than the price tag.

Ubisoft's first-person shooter proved divisive for a number of reasons.

They ended up removing the 'Dani and Danny vs Everybody' mission from the game in 2021 because it had allegedly been made available before it was ready.

A huge new patch dropped the mission, which starred actor Danny Trejo.

In the patch notes online, Ubisoft explained: "On November 2nd, we deployed Title Update 2 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

"As of November 3rd, this update has also been deployed on PC and Stadia. This update includes bug fixes, performance improvements and upcoming content that will release in the coming weeks.

"This update also removes the Dani and Danny vs Everybody mission as it was accidentally released too early. We look forward to players checking out the final version in the future."