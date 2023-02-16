Gigi Hadid says her Guest In Residence clothing line has a “sense of simplicity”.

The Givenchy catwalk queen loves that her range of cashmere knitwear has appeal to anyone who wants to “express themselves”.

The 27-year-old model told Elle.com: “They all have a sense of simplicity to them that I want always to be able to mix with the lifestyles and styles and personalities of different people of different ages. I think that what all of those people would have in common is a desire to express themselves. I think and hope that different people can find themselves in different pieces.”

Gigi called working on the garments “stabilizing” after the shake up of COVID and having her two-year-old daughter Khai with her former One Direction star ex Zayn Malik, 30.

She said: “I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up. It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I’m not in a different country every week. This is very stabilizing. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here. I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that.”

The ‘Next in Fashion’ host “respected” how Netflix really made her work for gig.

Gigi said: “But Netflix was not easy on me. They really put me through an audition process. I respected that, and it made me feel good when I got the job. I felt like I had earned it in their eyes, and so that gave me the confidence to go for it. You get a sense of impostor syndrome and you’re like, ‘Okay, are they just giving me this show because I have a lot of followers?’ The fact that they really questioned my intentions for being on the show helped me jump into it headfirst. If they think that I can do it, then that gives me more confidence than maybe I would’ve had otherwise.”