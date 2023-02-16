Gigi Hadid says her Guest In Residence clothing line has a 'sense of simplicity'

Published
2023/02/16 13:15 (GMT)

Gigi Hadid says her Guest In Residence clothing line has a “sense of simplicity”.

The Givenchy catwalk queen loves that her range of cashmere knitwear has appeal to anyone who wants to “express themselves”.

The 27-year-old model told Elle.com: “They all have a sense of simplicity to them that I want always to be able to mix with the lifestyles and styles and personalities of different people of different ages. I think that what all of those people would have in common is a desire to express themselves. I think and hope that different people can find themselves in different pieces.”

Gigi called working on the garments “stabilizing” after the shake up of COVID and having her two-year-old daughter Khai with her former One Direction star ex Zayn Malik, 30.

She said: “I got pregnant and I really started to think about what I wanted after, when the world opened back up. It kept coming back to just a more stabilized schedule where I’m not in a different country every week. This is very stabilizing. I have an office that I come to. I know everyone here. I don’t have to look a certain way to show up. It’s a different experience for me, and it was the right time because I was ready for that.”

The ‘Next in Fashion’ host “respected” how Netflix really made her work for gig.

Gigi said: “But Netflix was not easy on me. They really put me through an audition process. I respected that, and it made me feel good when I got the job. I felt like I had earned it in their eyes, and so that gave me the confidence to go for it. You get a sense of impostor syndrome and you’re like, ‘Okay, are they just giving me this show because I have a lot of followers?’ The fact that they really questioned my intentions for being on the show helped me jump into it headfirst. If they think that I can do it, then that gives me more confidence than maybe I would’ve had otherwise.”

© BANG Media International

gigihadid khaihadidmalik zaynmalik

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended