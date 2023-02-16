'All I did was make sourdough then eat the sourdough': Pink gained 36lbs in lockdown

Published
2023/02/16 15:00 (GMT)

Pink gained 36lbs during the COVID-19 pandemic because she couldn't stop eating homemade bread.

The 'Perfect' singer admitted the lockdown period helped her voice because she got a break from performing, but it took a toll on her body because she was already inactive after undergoing operations on her neck and hip and then spent her time in the kitchen.

She reflected to Variety: “Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body.

"Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.”

But the 43-year-old star now feels stronger and better than ever ahead of her upcoming world tour in support of her ninth studio album 'Trustfall'.

She added: “Now I’m the bionic woman. I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long."

Pink - who has daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with husband Carey Hart - is determined to keep "pushing it" to be better, and doesn't think getting older should be an excuse to slow down in any aspect of her life.

She said: “I saw Tina [Turner] when she was 69 in Christian Louboutins, running ar­­ound the stage, full choreography, like a crazy person. And I thought to myself: S***.

"So now I have no ex­cuse. I look at the greats and I wanna keep up. I want to keep pushing it and be better — a better human, a better mom, a better daughter, a better sister, a better performer, a better writer.

"And age works against you, right? But at 43, I’m stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. I could kick my 33-year-old a**.”

© BANG Media International

pink careyhart

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended