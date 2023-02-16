Pink gained 36lbs during the COVID-19 pandemic because she couldn't stop eating homemade bread.

The 'Perfect' singer admitted the lockdown period helped her voice because she got a break from performing, but it took a toll on her body because she was already inactive after undergoing operations on her neck and hip and then spent her time in the kitchen.

She reflected to Variety: “Having breaks is good for my voice. Not so good for the body.

"Especially during COVID — I gained 36 lbs. All I did was make sourdough and then eat the sourdough. And then I had not just the hip surgery but double disc replacement in my neck.”

But the 43-year-old star now feels stronger and better than ever ahead of her upcoming world tour in support of her ninth studio album 'Trustfall'.

She added: “Now I’m the bionic woman. I’ve lost those 36 pounds, and I am stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. And I’m ready to go, and I’m ready to get the hell out of here. I’ve been home way too long."

Pink - who has daughter Willow, 11, and son Jameson, six, with husband Carey Hart - is determined to keep "pushing it" to be better, and doesn't think getting older should be an excuse to slow down in any aspect of her life.

She said: “I saw Tina [Turner] when she was 69 in Christian Louboutins, running ar­­ound the stage, full choreography, like a crazy person. And I thought to myself: S***.

"So now I have no ex­cuse. I look at the greats and I wanna keep up. I want to keep pushing it and be better — a better human, a better mom, a better daughter, a better sister, a better performer, a better writer.

"And age works against you, right? But at 43, I’m stronger than I’ve ever been in my life. I could kick my 33-year-old a**.”