Ashley Tisdale doesn't want her daughter to go into acting.

The 37-year-old actress - who is mother to 23-month-old Jupiter with composer Christopher French - started out in the industry as a toddler and worked on Broadway as a kid before finding worldwide fame as Sharpay Evans in Disney Channel Original Movie 'High School Musical' in her early twenties but is "hoping" that the little one does not follow in her footsteps because she wants her to have a "normal childhood".

Asked if her daughter is showing any signs of being a budding actress, she said: "I don't know. I hope not! I mean, honestly, I am someone who has been in the business since I was three years old, and so for me, I just want her to have a very normal childhood and I want her to decide on her own when she's older, whatever she wants to do."

However, the former 'Suite Life of Zack and Cody' star did go on to explain that she would like her daughter to take after Christopher and follow a career in music when she is old enough because it is already her "favourite" class.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "But I hope it's in music! I think it will be in music because her dad is a composer and in music and she, honestly, music has been her favourite class that she's been in since she was like four months old. We have a music class together, so I hope it's music."

Ahead of Jupiter's second birthday in March, Ashley - who continues to voice the role of Candace in the 'Phineas and Ferb' franchise but has also started up a secondary career in producing - reflected that her daughter is "so amazing" but she is just trying to "find the balance" between work and motherhood.

She said: "I can't believe she's two already. She is so amazing. I still am trying to find the work-life balance. I have that mom guilt whenever I'm working where I'm like, 'Oh my God, I miss her.' And I've been working the last two days, but then it's just like, I don't know, she's just the best thing in the entire world. She's always so much fun."