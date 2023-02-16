Billy Crudup has thanked his 'Almost Famous' co-star Kate Hudson for complimenting his kissing skills.

The 43-year-old actress took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair magazine in December and during her grilling, she was asked to compare the smooching skills of the 54-year-old actor and her 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' and 'Fool's Gold' co-star Matthew McConaughey.

Kate said at the time: "I think Billy is a gentler kisser. I wouldn't say better, but definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss. It's like theater. It's like Stanislavski and like Longhorns. You know what I mean?"

While the 'Morning Show' actor welcomed the compliment, he thinks it said more about his 'Almost Famous' character, Russell Hammond, than his own kissing technique.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think she was thinking the character Russell was gentler.

"I don't have a moustache now. This is the great thing about playing these parts, whether it's for music or romance, I love to expand my horizons.

"Thanks Kate for that shoutout!"

While Billy was too "shy" to reveal how he spent Valentine's Day (14.02.23) with partner Naomi Watts, he did admit he was a romantic.

Asked if he's romantic at heart, he simply said: "Why sure".

Meanwhile, fans of the 'Morning Show' are set for a "ride" when the third season hits screens, while Billy promised more "charm and all the smarm" from his alter ego, Cory Ellison.

He said: "It was such a whirlwind. It was incredible.

"They took on everything. Imagine the past two years in this world, the number of things that have gone on in the news, and they hit on all of them. I hope the audience is ready for a ride."

Asked what's next for Cory, he added: "More scheming, more operating, more weird, intellectual charm, and all the smarm that you can imagine."