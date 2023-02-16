Kate Moss, Victoria Beckham and Elle Fanning were among the stars who gathered for Dame Vivienne Westwood's memorial service on Thursday (16.02.23) afternoon.

The punk legend and fashion designer passed away in December aged 81 and a host of famous faces - many wearing the colourful, bold tailoring and tartan patterns the style icon was famed for as part of the 'if in doubt, dress up' dress code - gathered at Southwark Cathedral in London to say their final farewells.

Also joining Vivienne's widower Andreas Kronthaler at the service were singer Stormzy, Kate's model daughter Lila Grace Moss Hack, Lady Amelia Windsor, Helena Bonham Carter and artist Tracey Emin.

Singers Will Young, Paloma Faith,Beth Ditto and Bob Geldof were also in attendance, as was Nick Cave and his fashion designer wife Susie, Vogue editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful, models Georgia May Jagger and Lily Cole, actress Sadie Frost, presenter Jonathan Ross - who wore a blue jumper embossed with the punk slogan 'No future' - actor Richard E. Grant and sculptor Daniel Lismore.

Dame Vanessa Redgrave was accompanied to the service by her daughter, fellow actress Joely Richardson, while Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie, actresses Christina Hendricks and Jaime Winstone, and Sir Mick Jagger's ex-wife Bianca Jagger were also spotted outside the cathedral.

A host of fellow fashion designers also gathered to pay their respects to Vivienne, including Erdem Moralioglu, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Marc Jacobs, and Matty Bovan.

Following the Dean of Southwark's welcome, Andreas addressed the congregation.

He said: “What she wanted more than anything was to make the world a better place."

Vivienne was laid to rest in a private service in her hometown of Tintwhistle, Derbyshire, last month.