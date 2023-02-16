Paris Hilton has a fierce “mother instinct” that drives her to protect her son “every second”.

The hotel heiress, 41, had her boy – whose name she is yet to publicly reveal – in January with venture capitalist husband Carter Reum, 42, in January after she started IVF treatment during lockdown, and added in a new interview motherhood has made her feel “complete”.

She told the March issue of Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I want to protect him and to be with him every second. You have this mother instinct that kicks in, which I’ve never had before. I feel so complete now.”

Paris also gushed in the chat about her marriage to Carter, who she married in November 2021, and told how he changed her mindset about sex.

She told Harper’s Bazaar before she started dating the entrepreneur in 2019, she privately thought of herself as asexual as “anything sexual” left her “terrified”.

Paris added: “I was known as a sex symbol, but... I called myself the ‘kissing bandit’ because I only liked to make out.

“A lot of my relationships didn’t work out because of that.”

‘The Simple Life’ star Paris, who was briefly engaged to ‘The Leftovers’ actor Chris Zylka in 2018, added she now loves “hooking up” with Carter, and said:

“It wasn’t until Carter that I finally am not that way.”

She also said about why she got hitched to the businessman: “He’s not famous. He’s smart. He comes from a nice family. He’s a good person.

“It was the opposite of what I had been used to when I was looking for guys.”