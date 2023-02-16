Kanye West reportedly filed a complaint against paparazzi on Valentine’s Day after they “challenged him to a fight”.

The ‘Flashing Lights’ rapper, 45, who has had a long history of run-ins with photographers, is said by police to have been “contacted” by snappers as he left Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday (14.02.23) at around 5 or 6pm local time.

A watch sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office in West Hollywood told Page Six on Thursday (16.02.23) paparazzi then allegedly “got into a verbal argument with (West) and challenged him to a fight.”

The outlet added: “Subsequently, West and individuals who were ‘hanging out with him’ at the time went to the sheriff’s station to request their assistance.”

It said a criminal report was created and there is an “active investigation into the incident”, but it appears no arrests have been made.

Kanye – who has four children with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 42 – and his new partner Bianca Censori, 28, with whom he held a non-legal marriage ceremony in January, were photographed on Valentine’s Day on a movie date with music producer Russell Simmons, 65, a AMC Theatre in Hollywood to watch new film ‘Infinity Pool’.

The alleged incident with the paps on the day would make it the second run-in over photos the rapper has gotten into in less than a month.

At the end of January, Kanye approached a woman who was recording him from her car and, according to a video that went viral, seemed to then chuck her phone on the street.

The rapper and Yeezy CEO, who is still coping with the fallout from his stream of anti-Semitic outbursts that started in 2022, was heard in the footage telling the woman: “You didn’t have to run up on me like that. If I say stop, stop with your cameras!”

Kanye was named as a suspect in a battery investigation.

The same day, a snapper argued with Kanye about how paps had a right to take photos of him at his kids’ basketball game because they were on a public street, with the rapper asking the photographer: “You want me to be running up on your kids’ games like that?”

Kanye last year allegedly punched a man who asked him for an autograph, but didn’t face charges over the incident.