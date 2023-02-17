Olivia Wilde has had constellation tattoos on both forearms in tribute to her children.

The 38-year-old ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director has son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, six, with her ex-partner Jason Sudeikis, 47, and showed off her new body art by celebrity tattoo artist Brian Woo in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday. (15.02.23)

Her clip showed a Libra zodiac sign for her daughter Daisy, with a hummingbird, stars, crescents, and patterns surrounding it, while a Taurus constellation has been inked on her right arm to mark Otis’ astrological sign.

Olivia joked in the Instagram post: “Running out of arms.”

Her tattooist Brian – aka Dr Woo – has also etched designs on Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus and Kid Cudi, and said in a social media post Olivia’s designs had been completed “a while back”.

He wrote online: “Completing the balance, adding to the story for Olivia – done awhile back at #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle.”

The actress’ tattoos have emerged after her former nanny filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against her and her ex Jason.

Ericka Genaro claimed that she was fired after requesting a medical leave in a suit filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, which she claimed led Jason to fire her “on the spot”.

She is seeking back pay, punitive damages and the costs of her legal fees.

Her lawsuit also details how she allegedly got put in the middle of Olivia and ‘Ted Lasso’ actor Jason’s break-up in November 2020, which was followed by Olivia going public with her romance with former One Direction singer Harry Styles, 29, from whom she is said to have also split.