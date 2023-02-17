Armie Hammer has had a temporary restraining order case against him dropped.

The embattled ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor, 36, who is still fighting to claw back his Hollywood career after a string of his messages featuring extreme sexual fantasies emerged in 2021, saw the court throw it out on Wednesday (15.02.23) after an accuser aged 26 did not turn up at the hearing.

She claimed Armie choked her unconscious during sex and ignored a safe word while allegedly under the influence of a cocktail of alcohol, ketamine and ecstasy.

The accuser filed papers in Pitkin County, Colorado, on 1 February and was granted the temporary restraining order two days later, which has since been dismissed, but can be refiled.

Her filing had asked for no further contact after Armie allegedly reached out to her on 27 January after months of no communication.

In a statement, his lawyer Andrew Brettler said: “Armie does not know this person, has never heard of this person, and was in Los Angeles on the day when the alleged incident supposedly occurred in New York City.

“We have photographs of him in LA on the date in question.”

The lawyer added Armie had not been served papers in relation to the case so had no obligation to appear at the hearing on Wednesday.

Armie has been accused by multiple women of sexual assault, emotional manipulation and of having violent fantasies involving cannibalism.

He broke his silence over the claims earlier this month in an interview with the newsletter Air Mail to say he had been an “a******” and claim he had been abused by a pastor when he was 13.

His estranged wife said days later in an interview with Elle magazine he had broken her heart into “nine million pieces”.

Elizabeth Chambers, 40, married the actor in 2010 before their separation 10 years later and added in her first interview about their painful split she found out about allegations of sexual assault against her husband and about his infamous cannibalism fantasies at the same time as the rest of the world.

She told Elle about Armie’s decision early in the Covid pandemic to leave her and their children to help a friend restore an old motel outside Joshua Tree National Park: “My heart was broken in nine million pieces, and I still drove him to the airport.”

TV personality Elizabeth, who had daughter Harper, eight, and son Ford, six, with the actor, added about her fears for their kids in the wake or Armie’s scandal: “Do I want my son to become this? Would I want my daughter to stay in a relationship like this?

“I was learning things as the public was. I was like, ‘There are no words. What the f***?’”

Elizabeth also admitted the headlines about Armie’s alleged behaviour were “all way too much” for their two kids.