Paul Rudd has teased that the latest 'Ant-Man' movie could be his last.

The 53-year-old actor is known for starring in the title role of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a string of movies but explained that he could have played the role for the final time in the latest blockbuster 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', although he ultimately remains unsure about his future in the franchise.

He said: "Maybe it is the end of Ant-Man. I don't really know. As far as what's next, the only thing I can say for sure is that the Kang the Conqueror is going to be a very big part of whatever it is."

The 'Ideal Home' star went on to add that it has felt "huge" working on the series over the course of five films since 2015 as he paid tribute to studio president Kevin Feige and the other bosses at the MCU, noting that they seem to "really care" about the movies.

He told Sky News: "They feel huge working on them because, you know, they are. And I think that [Marvel] have a way of making films that are different from other studios… Everyone who works at Marvel trusts in the machine a little bit.

"They're good at making the things that they make. Kevin Feige and some of the producers, they know what it is that they want to see because they're comic book fans, they are Marvel fans. They've grown up reading the comics. They are fanboys and fangirls. And so, they really, I think, care about the product!"

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' is in cinemas now.