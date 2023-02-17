Ethical porn director Erika Lust has called for the BAFTAs and Oscars to recognise the work of intimacy coordinators.

The adult filmmaker believes it would make a "powerful and timely statement" if the organisers of each ceremony added a Best Intimacy Coach in a Motion Picture prizes to go alongside other technical categories at the events in recognition of the work done by the experts to choreograph and set boundaries when actors are filming sex scenes.

Erika said: “From its earliest day, the mainstream film industry has been tainted and shaped by male-dominated exploitation. That includes everything from the notorious casting couch to improper conduct by actors and directors towards cast members, forcing them to perform scenes they had not consented to.

“There are BAFTAs and Oscars for costume design, interior decoration and hair and make-up. In an industry where sex sells, recognising the critical role of Intimacy Coaches with an award category would be a powerful and timely statement by the respective Academies. The MeToo movement has seen women strike back and intimacy coaches are a key step in ensuring directors and actors convey sex, sexual pleasure and nudity with consent, care and free of exploitation.”

The 'Cabaret Desire' director, who has directed and produced over 300 adult entertainment films, believes Hollywood could learn from the ethical porn industry, which prioritises consent and cast wllbeing.

She said: “Porn is a dirty word for many, but as a female director in a still predominantly male-dominated porn industry, just like Hollywood, I bet Hollywood could learn from the ethical standards and expectations we place on set to protect cast members from exploitation, misogyny, and degrading behaviour."